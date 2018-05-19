 

'They finished third, we finished sixth' - Aaron Mauger says Waratahs enter quarter-final with Highlanders as favourites

The bookies might disagree but Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger feels the talented but occasionally flaky NSW Waratahs are favourites for their Super Rugby quarter-final.

Taqele Naiyaravoro of the Waratahs passes the ball to Michael Hooper during the round 14 Super Rugby match between the Waratahs and the Highlanders at Allianz Stadium

Taqele Naiyaravoro of the Waratahs passes the ball to Michael Hooper during the round 14 Super Rugby match between the Waratahs and the Highlanders at Allianz Stadium

The Tahs' clash with the New Zealand side at Allianz Stadium tonight represents their first finals match in three years.

Conversely, the Highlanders are among the hardy perennials of Super Rugby finals, having qualified for five successive seasons.

Mauger and his Tahs counterpart and former All Blacks teammate Daryl Gibson agree both teams feature several X-factor players and no-frills, hard-working forward packs.

Both teams finished with the same competition points and each conceded exactly the same amount, but the Tahs finished first in Australia and the Highlanders fourth in New Zealand.

NSW regard the game as their biggest opportunity to showcase their full potential.

While they piled on plenty of points and tries through the season, NSW also produced the odd shocker, especially last weekend's home loss to the Brumbies.

Betting sites generally have the Highlanders as slight favourites but Mauger feels otherwise.

"I think they probably, definitely go into the game as favourites playing at home," Mauger said.

"They finished third, we finished sixth, so it will be interesting to see how they deal with that tag two weeks in a row."

Waratahs hooker Damien Fitzpatrick hoped last week's performance was just a "speed bump".

"I think we're still trying to find that potential and I think this weekend that's the biggest opportunity for us," said Fitzpatrick, who will play his 50th game for NSW tonight.

"We want to go out and display exactly what we think this team is capable of."

The Tahs beat the Highlanders 41-12 in Sydney earlier this season but the Kiwi side played most of the match with 14 men.

"I think we were down to 13 at one stage and they played very well that night," Mauger said.

"It's just nullifying their strengths. They like to play positive football similar to ourselves.

"Making sure we cut down their time and space is going to be key so we take their key threats out of the game."

The Highlanders have recalled six rested players, including All Blacks superstar backs Ben and Aaron Smith, and their Test teammate and No.8 Luke Whitelock.

Gibson made just one change, bringing in Alex Newsome on the wing for Cam Clark.

