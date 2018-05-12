 

'They don't fluster very much' - Tana Umaga concedes Hurricanes too good for Blues

Blues coach Tana Umaga conceded that the Hurricanes were simply too good for his side, following their 36-15 win at Eden Park last night.

After a fairly even first half that saw the Hurricanes take a 14-8 lead into the break, the Blues wilted in the second spell, surrendering three tries to yet again fail to defeat a fellow New Zealand side, extending their torrid run to 16 matches without a win against their compatriots.

Speaking after the match, Umaga had to hold his hand up at the performance of his old side, who won for the fourth straight clash at Eden Park.

"It was probably one of the better performances I've seen them put in," Umaga said.

"They lifted, as they do in these derbies, and we lifted defensively and in our intensity around that area as well.

"They don't fluster very much, and they're very clinical and patient around what they're trying to achieve. They've got a guy there (Beauden Barrett) that's running them pretty well and got them on a string at the moment, and everyone is just doing their job.

"They're just enjoying what they're doing and playing with good confidence."

The win sees the Hurricanes as outright leaders in this year's Super Rugby standings, although the Crusaders could move ahead of them against the Waratahs in Christchurch tonight.

The Blues meanwhile, remain bottom of the New Zealand conference, and 12th overall.

