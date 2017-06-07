'They didn't do their chances any harm!' - Tana Umaga backing Luatua, Rieko Ioane for All Blacks spots after Lions win

Source:
Blues coach Tana Umaga has said that he would not be surprised for two of his star players to receive All Blacks selection after their 22-16 victory over the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.
Both Rieko Ioane and Steven Luatua shone against the tourists, with Umaga happy to see his players' performances recognised on the international stage.
"I'm sure they're in the mix," Umaga said.
"They've done their chances no harm with the way they've performed tonight."
