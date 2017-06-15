'They can cause an upset - we don't want to be that upset' – All Blacks won't take Samoa lightly in Test hit-out before Lions

The All Blacks are adamant they’re concentrating on tonight’s Test against Manu Samoa even with another important opposition floating around the country.

Hansen has named a near –full strength squad featuring just two debutants for the match at Eden Park to seemingly support and develop that mindset too.

"[Samoa] are a very good rugby team," Hansen said.

"On their day they can cause an upset - we don't want to be that upset."

So the All Blacks' minds and bodies are on tomorrow, But it's hard to ignore the fact next weekend’s tough opposition, the British and Irish Lions, are just a roadtrip south eagerly waiting for the match to see what they’re up against.

Hansen refused to answer whether tonight’s game would feature any strategies or set plays the team would look to use against Warren Gatland's men.

"They'll have to work that out for themselves," he said.