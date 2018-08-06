 

'They beat us last time' – Wallabies are favourites for Bledisloe Cup, Steve Hansen says

AAP
Steve Hansen claims Australia will start as favourites to win the Bledisloe Cup despite naming a powerful All Blacks side for the Rugby Championship.

New Zealand coach Hansen ignored 16 years of dominance by declaring Michael Cheika's team more than capable of reclaiming the trans-Tasman silverware in twin Tests this month.

His evidence is last year's dead rubber third Test in Brisbane which Australia won 23-18 for just their second victory in the last 19 Bledisloe Cup Tests.

"We lost to Australia the last time we played them, so no doubt they'll have a lot of self confidence and are worthy of starting as favourites," Hansen said.

The theory, ahead of the opening Test in Sydney next week, defies Super Rugby form.

The Crusaders were dominant champions while four Kiwi teams finished with the best regular season records in the competition.

Australia's only representatives in the play-offs were the Waratahs.

Hansen has boosted his 33-man squad from the one that swept France 3-0 by adding three accomplished forwards - fit-again captain Kieran Read, lock Brodie Retallick and hooker Dane Coles.

The 109-Test No.8 Read and Coles haven't played a Test since last November while Retallick's absence dates back nearly a year.

While Read took part in the final weeks of the Crusaders' charge to a ninth title, Coles hasn't played at any level since rupturing knee ligaments.

He is still recuperating and will miss both opening Tests against Australia, along with inside centre Sonny Bill Williams (shoulder).

Three Hurricanes players have been dropped from the French series - midfield back Ngani Laumape, lock/flanker Vaea Fifita and prop Jeff Toomaga Allen.

Laumape and hooker Liam Coltman train with the squad as injury cover for Williams and Coles.

Prop Tim Perry, who missed the French series with injury, and third-ranked halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi are the only uncapped players.

"The selectors found this an incredibly difficult squad to select," Hansen said.

"It has to be noted that there are some very good players who have not made the squad.

"One of the positives of having such a talented pool to select from is that it creates natural competition, That competition should remove any feelings of complacency within our playing group."

ALL BLACKS SQUAD

Backs: Jordie Barrett, Ben Smith, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Rieko Ioane, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

Forwards: Kieran Read (capt), Luke Whitelock, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Shannon Frizell, Jackson Hemopo, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Joe Moody, Tim Perry, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris, Dane Coles.

The reduced number of Super Rugby teams in Australia has the Wallabies in better shape for the Bledisloe Cup, the All Blacks coach has said.
Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and captain Sam Whitelock joked about the weather as they thanked fans for attending the reception in shocking weather.
1 NEWS
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen agreed with rugby pundits about the stellar rugby season of Richie Mo'unga but revealed at today's press conference in Christchurch that he won't be in any rush to get rid of Beauden Barrett at No.10.

Hansen named a strong 33-man squad for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship which kick starts next week against the Wallabies in Sydney.

He said Mo'unga has been great for the Crusaders but has urged the public to give him time.

"He's got competition from the specialist five-eighth in Beauden Barrett, he's played 64 (Tests) I think it is," said Hansen.

"He's been world player (men's rugby player of the year) twice.

Hansen agreed that both Mo'unga and Barrett will have a part to play in the upcoming rugby competitions for the All Blacks.

"Both of them are very good rugby players, our job is to maximise the talent we've got and over time you will see Richie get more Test matches I'm sure.

"But I think about a bloke prior to the World Cup (2015) we went to and everyone wanted us to drop Dan Carter."

In time Hansen said Mo'unga will get his shot at first-five eighth.

"He had one ingredient the other blokes didn't have and that was experience. We have to build slowly with Richie and build his experience.

"In the meantime we have a player in Beauden as I said has been the world’s best player the last two years, we won't be in any rush to shift him."

All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship:

Hookers: Nathan Harris, Codie Taylor, Dane Coles

Props: Owen Franks, Joe Moody, Tim Perry, Ofa Tuungafasi,Karl Tu'inukuafe

Locks: Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock

Loose Forwards: Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Luke Whitelock, Kieran Read, Jackson Hemopo.

Halfbacks: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

First-Fives: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga

Midfielders: Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams

Outside Backs: Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith

Injury cover: Liam Coltman, Ngani Laumape

The All Blacks coach agrees Mo'unga is a special talent, but says Beauden Barrett has experience over him.
