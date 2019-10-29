'These players know how to win' - Warren Gatland's Wales legacy explained

Regardless of the result of Friday night's Rugby World Cup third place playoff, Kiwi coach Warren Gatland's impact on Welsh rugby will be felt for many years to come.

Having lost in their semi-final to South Africa, Gatland has been denied the chance to lift Wales' first ever Rugby World Cup title, instead having to face the All Blacks for bronze in Tokyo.

What's more, with Gatland leaving Wales at the end of this World Cup to take up the head coaching role with the Chiefs in Super Rugby, Friday will see the end of the Kiwi's 12-year reign in charge.

Regarded as one of, if not the best coaches to have ever held the Wales job, Gatland's legacy will be long lasting.

The Kiwi has overseen Wales' rise as a rugby powerhouse, winning three Six Nations titles and three Grand Slams, as well as coaching the British and Irish Lions to a series win over Australia, and drawing with the All Blacks.

Speaking to media ahead of Friday's third place match, long serving forwards coach Robin McBryde explained the impact that Gatland has had on the culture within Welsh rugby.

"Any player who's been under Warren, the values have been pretty consistent," McBryde said.

"Family, hard work. There's an expectancy.

"The environment he's created over the last 12 years, you've seen players flourish [and] really grow in that environment.

"There's no better legacy that the players that have been left behind, the players who're here now, the players who are going to be here in another eight years, another World Cup etc.

"Those players' experience they've had, rubbing shoulders with these players, that's the legacy really. They know how to win, these players know how to win.

"It's testament to Warren really, the other coaches he brought with him, the environment, the backroom staff. Everything that they've been able to create.

"These players have been given the best opportunity possible, a 'no excuse' sort of environment.

"The expectancy, that pressure is always there to win. Warren's mentality has fed down to everyone.

"Regardless of who we're playing, there's an expectancy to go out there and perform, and win."