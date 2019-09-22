'These are the guys you grow up watching' - starstruck Canada out to impress against All Blacks

The All Blacks' next opponents Canada will be out to avoid being star struck at the Rugby World Cup, up against some of their idols in Oita on October 2.

As the two sides prepare to meet on Wednesday this week, Canada face the prospect of taking on the back-to-back world champions, having copped a 79-15 loss when the two sides last met, in the 2011 World Cup encounter in Wellington.

Fronting media, Canada hooker and boyhood All Blacks fan Andrew Quattrin outlined the challenge that his side are staring at heading into the match.

"It means a lot getting to play the All Blacks, knowing that if I'm in the game and if I'm going to catch a ball, Kieran Read could be smashing me, Brodie Retallick could be coming at me," he said.

"These are the guys you grow up watching.

"They have no idea who I am. I'm just an average Joe to them. To me, these are the best players in the world, arguably the best 23 players in the world.

"I'm a no one to them so I'm down for that job. I like being a no one."