Are these the 26 people approached by NZ Rugby about replacing Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach?

New Zealand Rugby chairman Brent Impey told media yesterday that we should be able to name the 26 New Zealanders who have been approached about coaching the All Blacks

"You'll know them all," Impey said as he explained the process that NZR would go through before appointing the coach prior to Christmas.

"We wrote to 26, whether they be international coaches, current New Zealand Rugby coaches, whether they be the All Blacks, our Super [Rugby] teams, clubs overseas, the whole bunch.

"I'm sure if you sat down, you'd be able to write the whole bunch of them out."

So, we thought we would give it a go, here's our list:

All Blacks assistant Ian Foster – the former Chiefs coach has been an assistant to Steve Hansen since 2012.

Dave Rennie – the Glasgow coach won two Super titles with the Chiefs and has confirmed an approach from New Zealand Rugby.

Scott Robertson – The former All Black has led the Crusaders to a historic three-peat.

Jamie Joseph – Another former All Black who has done historic things with Japan and has a Super title on his resume.

Tony Brown – Joseph’s assistant at both Japan and at the Highlanders.

Chris Boyd – The Super-title winning Hurricanes coach is now the Director of Rugby at Northampton.

Leon MacDonald – The former All Black is currently in charge of the Blues, having served as an assistant for Robertson at the Crusaders.

Colin Cooper – The former Chiefs coach has also led the Maori All Blacks.

John Plumtree – The Hurricanes coach has international experience, having led the Sharks in South Africa.

Aaron Mauger – The former All Black and current Highlanders coach.

Blues assistant Tom Coventry – The forwards coach has earned praise for his work improving the Blues at the breakdown.

Auckland coach Alama Ieremia

Montpellier coach Vern Cotter

Tasman Mako co-coach Andrew Goodman

Tasman Mako co-coach Clarke Dermody

Bristol and former Blues coach Pat Lam

Director of Rugby at Bath Todd Blackadder

Georgia coach Milton Haig

Pau coach Simon Mannix

Former Connacht and Mako coach Kieran Keane, now with North Harbour

Tabai Matson

Kieran Crowley

Maori All Blacks coach Clayton McMillan

Blues assistant and Samoa coach Steve Jackson

La Rochelle director of rugby Jono Gibbes

Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek

Not considered for the sake of our list were:

Chiefs coach Warren Gatland because of his commitment to coach the Lions in 2021.

Wayne Pivac because he his replacing Gatland as Wales coach.

Brad Mooar, who is replacing Pivac as head coach at Scarlets.

England defence coach John Mitchell and former All Blacks analyst Alistair Rogers.

Joe Schmidt, ruling himself out of contention for family reasons.