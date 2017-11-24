'There's still a gap but it's closing' - Warren Gatland believes Wales edging towards historic win over All Blacks

Greeted by a front page headline "Keep Dreaming" the day after his team's latest loss to the All Blacks, Warren Gatland says there is still reason for Wales to believe.

The long-serving Welsh coach sang from a familiar song sheet after the 33-18 loss in Cardiff.

The Wales on Sunday headline mirrored the consensus of commentators who believe New Zealand are still a class above.

The 64-year, 30-Test wait for a win continues but Gatland insists his side proved the gap is closing with an authoritative display which went unrewarded against the better-finishing visitors.

He believes the only difference between the teams was extra New Zealand x-factor out wide, through wingers Rieko Ioane and Waisake Naholo.

"Gone are the days that the All Blacks would put out a second-string side against a Wales or a Scotland and comfortably win the game," he said.

"There's still a gap but I'd like to think it's closing a little bit."

Gatland unlocked the key to beating the All Blacks as coach of this year's British and Irish Lions.

Injuries to a handful of key Welsh Lions crippled their chances this week.

Injuries also forced the exit of halfback Rhys Webb and Jake Ball inside the opening quarter and leaves Gatland with thinning resources for next week's clash with the Springboks.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen dished out some unexpected praise for arch rival Gatland, believing he's taking Wales down the right path with their more adventurous playing style.

"When you play rugby a lot more fluently than you normally do, you're going to make mistakes," Hansen said.

"As a coach and as a fan, you've got to accept that.

"Whilst they'll be disappointed they lost the match, they will see they've got some light at the end of the tunnel."

Wales and France largely struggled in the November internationals but England and Ireland were unbeaten.