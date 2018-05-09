 

'There's so many options' - Israel Folau refuses to rule out switch to Queensland Reds

Wallabies superstar Israel Folau has not ruled out an off-season switch from the NSW Waratahs to the Queensland Reds.

SYDNEY, NSW - MARCH 18: Waratahs player Israel Folau (14) looks towards the scoreboard at round 5 of the Super Rugby between Waratahs and Rebels at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on March 18, 2018.

Waratahs player Israel Folau.

Preparing for Saturday's Super Rugby quarter-final against the Highlanders, the Waratahs fullback said he was aware of the "rumours" about a move north but described them as "white noise."

Born in western Sydney, Folau moved to Brisbane in his early teens and played for both the Broncos NRL club and the Queensland Origin rugby league side.

He spent two years each at the Melbourne Storm, Broncos and AFL club Greater Western Sydney, but has spent the last six seasons playing rugby with the Waratahs.

Fronting the media today, Folau gave no indication he was about to re-sign and perhaps ominously for the Tahs talked about having many options.

Asked about the speculation surrounding a move to the Reds, Folau said: "I know there's rumours going round.

"But not from my end in the sense that my management are taking control of that.

"So it's a bit of white noise in the background, but nothing to worry about from my end.

"There's no timeline. I'm just going to take my time and see what best for me.

"There's so many options I guess from my point of view, that I'll have a look at once the season comes to an end.

"But at this stage I'm just thinking about the game on the weekend."

Folau said there were a number of factors he would take into consideration before making his decision.

"My family and where I'm at at this time of my career, I'm not even thinking about it at the moment," he said.

Saturday's match features arguably the world's two best fullbacks in Folau and the Highlanders' All Blacks star Ben Smith, who is set to be recalled after being rested last week.

Folau's assessment of how to contain Smith sounds very similar to how opposing teams would try to rope in his own attacking game.

"Obviously he is good in the air with the ball, so if you can limit the opportunities," Folau said.

"Probably kicking away from him as much as you can and starve him of possession is probably a good way to keep him out of the game."

Waratahs and Wallabies playmaker Kurtley Beale said he was fully recovered from a bout of tonsillitis and ready to go after being replaced early in the second half of their loss to the Brumbies last Saturday.

Highlanders

