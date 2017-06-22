'There's nowhere to hide' - Steve Hansen anticipating colossal duel with Gatland's Lions

 

Early-series momentum goes on the line when New Zealand clash with the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park tonight.

The ABs coach said "worry is a wasted emotion" and said the Lions coach "is a good coach and has his own style".
Source: 1 NEWS

While the series can't be won in the first of three Tests, the All Blacks are looking to gain all-important momentum for the remainder of the contest.

"There's been plenty of occasions in sport where people have come from behind to win so it's not the end of the world, but it does give you momentum, as long as you keep your feet on the floor," All Blacks boss Steve Hansen said.

"It's pretty important for both of us, there's nowhere to hide."

The former All Blacks skipper says Steve Hansen has named a strong New Zealand team to face the Lions in Auckland on Saturday.
Source: Breakfast

Hansen said his All Blacks were approaching the first Test in Auckland methodically, and trying to keep a lid on excess enthusiasm.

With the Lions arriving on Kiwi shores just once every dozen years, he called on his troops to embrace the once-in-a-career experience.

He has plenty of faith they can get the job done.

"Excitement's good - loose excitement is not," Hansen said.

"But I don't detect that we're loose, I detect that we're really looking forward to what's coming at us, and we know it'll be a massive challenge.

The British and Irish Lions coach added a little psychological jab back at Shag over his latest comments.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Really the only difference from our point of view from a Rugby World Cup is that obviously that comes around every four years - so we're excited about that - but the Lions come every 12 years, and it's not a knockout.

"We've got to perform over three matches to get the result."

