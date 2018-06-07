'There's no point in telling the French what we are doing' - Steven Hansen scolds 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville for trying to uncover game plan for France Test

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen admitted it was tough leaving Waisake Naholo out of the team for first Test against France this Saturday in Auckland but said the three players selected in the outside backs will do the job.

Hansen said that choosing Jordie Barrett at fullback and Ben Smith on the right wing best suited the All Blacks' aerial attack and game plan.

"Yeah well pretty impressed with how Jordie went for us last year when he played against the Lions, he played really well," said Hansen.

"Obviously he (Jordie) has got some aerial skills that we are looking for, we think that both he and Bender (Ben Smith) give us a really good aerial back three.

"They're world class and of course Rieko (Ioane) picks himself so tough on Wise (Waisake) because he has been playing well. At the end of the day you can’t please everyone so you may as well please yourself."

1 NEWS sport presenter Andrew Saville asked Hansen about the game plan for the back three against the French with the All Blacks coach quick to shut down the conversation.

"There is no point in me telling the French what we're doing we may as well wait and see that.

"You'll just have to wait and see."