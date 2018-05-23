'There's a massive opportunity for them' - Black Ferns skipper hoping to inspire next generation of women's stars

Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Fa'amusili says she's excited for the future of women's rugby in New Zealand, with the first fully contracted women revealed today in Auckland.

Fa'amusili, 37, came out of retirement for the Black Ferns, one of 28 fully professional players contracted to New Zealand Rugby.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Fa'amusili spoke about what the move to professional status for New Zealand's top female players means for the future of the women's game.

"I'm very excited," she said.

"The little girls playing rippa, and the girls that are playing rugby at college level can see this opportunity now, and there's a massive future for them in the sport.