 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'There's a lot of Dan Carter about Richie Mo'unga' - Crusaders coach praises young first-five before Lions showdown

share

Source:

NZN

In one breath, Crusaders playmaker Richie Mo'unga is compared to Dan Carter.

Richie Mo'Unga of the Crusaders gets the ball away during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday, May 13, 2016. Photo: Dianne Manson / www.photosport.nz

Richie Mo'Unga of the Crusaders gets the ball away during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday, May 13, 2016.

Source: Photosport

Then his demeanour is measured against an America's Cup sailor.

Such praise might go to the head of some players.

Not Mo'unga, insists the man doing the talking - Crusaders assistant coach Leon MacDonald.

Former All Blacks fullback MacDonald says it's time to acknowledge the quality of the 23-year-old, who has steered his team to an unbeaten Super Rugby season so far.

Now the former age group star faces his biggest examination, against the wound-up British and Irish Lions in Christchurch on Saturday.

MacDonald is sure Mo'unga will handle the occasion, believing his temperament mirrors that of a rugby great best known for his coolness - former All Blacks No.10 Carter.

"There's a lot of Dan Carter about Richie Mo'unga," MacDonald said.

"Very rarely do you see him rattled at all, at any level. He's pretty casual, he enjoys a laugh, he's a bit of a joker.

"But for a young guy to control a team like the Crusaders, a lot of big personalities, big strong men who have played a lot of rugby for a long time, is a real credit to him."

The 2005 Lions tour catapulted Carter onto the world stage. Now it's someone else's turn, he says.
Source: Breakfast

After starting every Crusaders game last year, Mo'unga has taken his attacking options and running to another level this season.

The Christchurch-born and raised pivot had proved his resilience since returning from a fractured hand which sidelined him for a month early in the campaign, MacDonald said.

MacDonald was reminded of Mo'unga when watching Team New Zealand contest their latest America's Cup races in Bermuda.

The former Test fullback admires the steely approach of the Kiwi sailors.

"It just seemed like they were ice cold in the veins under immense pressure, and that's Richie, he just doesn't seem to get phased.

"I don't want to put pressure on Richie and say there is a Dan Carter performance brewing tomorrow.

"He's starting to realise the potential people saw in him when he was at school.

"At some stage we'll see him in the black jersey."

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

Crusaders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

Watch: 'He's bitterly disappointed' - Highlanders assistant coach shocked by Malakai Fekitoa's All Blacks omission

00:30
2
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

Video: Watch Peter Burling's perfect race to book NZ's place in Louis Vuitton challenger final!

00:30
3
The Baby Blacks thumped Ireland 69-3 in Georgia overnight, thanks in part to Aumua's powerful runs.

Video: Runaway NZ U20 hooker Asafo Aumua destroys Ireland with massive bump off, sets up awesome try

00:30
4
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

Watch: Peter Burling masterclass blows Ben Ainslie out of the water to clinch spot in challenger final

00:34
5
The Lions will meet Super Rugby's only unbeaten side in Christchurch on Saturday.

'The excuses are over it's time for a performance' - Crusaders preparing for a cornered Lions side

00:59
Paul Stokes told the High Court in Christchurch how he created a stone carving with a rainbow in remembrance of Ihaka Stokes.

Watch: 'Ihaka loved rainbows' – grandfather of murdered Christchurch toddler breaks down while speaking at killer's sentencing

Troy Kevin Taylor, 24, was sentenced to at least 17 years in prison today over Ihaka Stokes murder.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ