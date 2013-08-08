 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'There's clearly flexibility specifically around 2018' - female players benefit from new rugby agreement

share

Source:

AAP

A flexible and transitional salary cap for 2018 and entry-level pay equality for Super Rugby and all sevens players are among the major outcomes of a new rugby union collective bargaining agreement.

Source: Photosport

After previously engaging in an protracted and fractious process over the culling of a Super Rugby team last year, Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players' Association announced on Wednesday they had reached agreement on a new CBA through until the end of 2020.

The salary cap of $5 million will be swelled to $5.5 million for 2019 and 2020, but there is no set figure for 2018.

That may cause some angst in the rugby community and among other Super Rugby franchises outside of the Melbourne Rebels, who have signed up many of the star players from the axed Western Force.

"There's clearly flexibility specifically around 2018 as we accommodate the needs of all contracted Super Rugby players from the Western Force," outgoing RA CEO Bill Pulver said.

"That in our view is a very sensible process... beyond that, $5.5 million will be very much a fixed number.

"We want to get back to the right level of discipline to make sure the game has financial sustainability in mind."

The players will continue to receive 29 per cent of revenue generated by the professional game.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - AUGUST 26: Fiao'o Faamausili of New Zealand lifts the trophy following the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 Final between England and New Zealand at Kingspan Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Belfast, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Source: 1 NEWS

Asked if the lack of a firm salary cap for 2018 might cause friction in some quarters, RUPA CEO Ross Xenos said there was a unique set of circumstances.

"(This year) is really being treated as a transitional year to allow the dust to settle on the players that have relocated out of Perth, and other teams to start to plan competitive rosters into the future," Xenos told AAP.

The total amount of contracted players among the franchises will go down from 175 to 160.

However, each of the four remaining teams will be able to sign up to 40, players, whereas in 2017 they were restricted to 30 core squad members and five development players.

Pulver, who will be replaced as CEO by Raelene Castle next week, was confident the CBA would help improve Australian Super Rugby results and stimulate more spectator interest after a dismal 2017 campaign.

"When you look at the player lists we have in the four remaining teams, they are very strong," Pulver said.

"We are very confident of much better results this year and in the large part if the teams perform well on the paddock, the crowds will come and watch."

The new CBA includes a number of firsts.

There will be entry-level full-time minimum salaries for Super Rugby and male and female sevens players.

The Wallaroos will receive Test match payments for the first time from 2018.

It's also the first Australian rugby CBA to take in the Wallabies, Wallaroos, all Super Rugby players and both Australian sevens squads.

"The total number of players covered by the CBA is at an historic high," Xenos said.

The financial details of the recently announced women's Super W competition will be finalised in the coming months.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Brisbane's Alex Ross was judged to have gotten in the way of the stumps in the three run loss to Hobart.

Controversy as BBL batsman given out in rarely-seen 'obstructing the field' decision

00:27
2
The Brisbane Heat captain was aggrieved that one of his players was controversially given out against Hobart.

'Wasn't the right decision!' Brendon McCullum fumes at rival skipper after controversial obstruction dismissal

00:30
3
McCullum's quick-fire innings was in vain, however, as his Heat went down by three runs to the Hurricanes.

Belligerent Brendon McCullum peppers boundary with four-hitting blitz against Hobart

00:27
4
The Nix clawed their way back from a goal down to seal a 2-1 win in Wellington.

Phoenix produce late comeback to pinch desperately needed A-League win

5

'There's clearly flexibility specifically around 2018' - female players benefit from new rugby agreement

00:39
Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of sexual misconduct.

Watch: James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations 'not accurate' on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have accused Franco of sexual misconduct.

02:29
The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

The double Paralympic gold medallist says travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

00:26
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself while in the bush

Friedmann used techniques he'd learned from watching Bear Grylls to help him survive.

01:52
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Mystery deepens as Levin's multi-million dollar winning Lotto ticket still not claimed

Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Police car generic.

Two teens arrested over fire in elderly Auckland woman's home started after she helped them by giving them glass of water

Police say enquiries are ongoing to identify others allegedly involved.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 