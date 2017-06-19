'There's been a lot of sleeping' – Liam Messam trying to recover in time for second crack at the Lions

Source:
Chiefs loose forward Liam Messam has detailed his recovery as he prepares to face the British and Irish Lions for the second time in less than a week tomorrow night.
Messam played 80 minutes for the Maori All Blacks in their 32-10 loss on Saturday night, and has also been named on the bench for the Chiefs' encounter with the tourists in Hamilton tomorrow night.
When asked by 1 NEWS' Stephen Stuart about his recovery efforts, Messam joked about his methods.
"As you can probably tell, I've just got out of the scratcher, there's been a lot of sleeping," Messam said.
"It was good to be down in Rotorua, down in the thermal pools."
"The body's a little sore as you'd expect, but I'm just looking forward to getting another opportunity to play against these guys back on my home pitch."
