'There's been a lot of sleeping' – Liam Messam trying to recover in time for second crack at the Lions

Chiefs loose forward Liam Messam has detailed his recovery as he prepares to face the British and Irish Lions for the second time in less than a week tomorrow night.

Having played 80 minutes for the Maori All Blacks, Messam will start on the bench for the Chiefs against the tourists.
Messam played 80 minutes for the Maori All Blacks in their 32-10 loss on Saturday night, and has also been named on the bench for the Chiefs' encounter with the tourists in Hamilton tomorrow night.

When asked by 1 NEWS' Stephen Stuart about his recovery efforts, Messam joked about his methods.

"As you can probably tell, I've just got out of the scratcher, there's been a lot of sleeping," Messam said.

"It was good to be down in Rotorua, down in the thermal pools."

"The body's a little sore as you'd expect, but I'm just looking forward to getting another opportunity to play against these guys back on my home pitch."

