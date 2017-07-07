'There's been a glint in the players' eyes' - Lions with their tails up before All Blacks clash

The Lions have held onto the elation of their second Test win over the All Blacks last week and refocused it into a steely determination to make history with a third Test win at Eden Park tonight.

Assistant coach Rob Howley believes the Lions are not about to let the chance go begging.

A win would end the All Blacks' 39-match unbeaten streak at Eden Park, and inflict their first home series defeat in over 30 years.

It would also mean a Test series win for the British and Irish Lions for the first time against New Zealand since 1971.

The Lions bounced back from their 30-15 first Test defeat a fortnight ago with a narrow 24-21 victory in Wellington last week, and Howley believes they have the resolve to back up with another win, Press Association reports.

"There's been a glint in the players' eyes since Saturday night in Wellington, and that glint hasn't gone away," he said.

"Because they know they can create history. And that's the challenge, and the realisation of where we are at this moment in time."

Howley said coach Warren Gatland had put coaches and players on notice to deliver their best.

"The one thing Warren Gatland has challenged us as coaches to do is to challenge the players, to use their experience and their talent, and to try to get the best out of that.

"We feel we've done that over the last couple of weeks.

"Don't get me wrong it's been a tough challenge. But we think we're getting there.

"We can get better and we need to improve on the weekend."

Gatland said he was hopeful the Lions had earned the respect of the New Zealand public with the way they'd stood up in both Tests.

"I think we've played some good rugby," he told Reuters.

"People expected us to come here and kick the leather off it, drive every single line-out and try and scrummage people to death.