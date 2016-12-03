'There will be a succession plan' - England already preparing for life after Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones' successor as England head coach could come from the country's domestic Premiership and have no international experience.



Former Wallabies coach Jones is set to leave the England job in 2021, and Nigel Melville - the English Rugby Football Union's director of professional rugby - says options are currently "an open book."



"We are looking domestically in the Premiership and seeing who is available and interested there," Melville told the BBC.



"We are also looking at the wider scope across the world, because there are lots of people from other countries who may be available after 2019 who have international experience.



"But we may want to go with an England option who does not have international experience. It's an open book at this stage, we are looking at all the options."



Rob Baxter, who has led Exeter to three successive Premiership finals, including a 2017 title success, would be viewed by many as a strong contender to succeed the 58-year-old Australian.



Former RFU chief executive Ian Ritchie previously said that whoever succeeds Jones would require international coaching experience.



"We are seeing what would be the best fit for the England team," Melville added.



"Coming out of the World Cup, there will be a succession plan. Going into it, are we looking at succession planning? Of course we are.

