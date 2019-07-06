TODAY |

There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark dance moves to celebrate Super Rugby title

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson celebrated his side's 2019 Super Rugby title the only way he knows how, breakdancing on the field of Christchurch's Orangetheory Stadium.

Having won their third straight Super Rugby crown, and 10th in their history, coach Robertson took to the field to bust a move for the third straight year.

"He loves a bit of limelight. I'm sure he'll be doing it somewhere," captain Sam Whitelock said when asked whether Robertson would dance.

With titles won by the Baby Blacks, Canterbury as well as the Crusaders, fans have seen Robertson's breakdancing numerous times, although that never seems to take the shine off the coach's achievements.

The Crusaders coach cut some serious shapes as his side sealed the 2019 crown. Source: SKY
