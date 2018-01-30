 

'There is no place to go' – Chris Boyd takes a crack at lack of opportunities in NZ for Kiwi coaches as he quits Hurricanes

Departing Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has hit out at the lack of pathways and higher honours for home-based Kiwi coaches, after confirming he'll leave New Zealand to join Northampton Saints after the 2018 season.

The Hurricanes boss is one of many Kiwis to leave for Europe.
Speaking to 1 NEWS this afternoon Boyd, 59, said that Kiwi coaches at Super Rugby level have no other choice but to leave New Zealand, should they wish to further their careers.

"For coaches here, after Super Rugby, there is no place to go," he said.

"Dave Rennie's left, Todd Blackadder's left, Tony Brown left.

"At Super Rugby level, you either go on to the All Blacks, or you've got to ply your trade somewhere else."

Boyd, who led the Hurricanes to their first Super Rugby title in 2016, will depart at the end of this season.

