 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'There is more than one way to win' - Lions prop says it's impossible to copy All Blacks

share

Source:

Associated Press

Tighthead prop Dan Cole says the British and Irish Lions can't take on the All Blacks at their own game.

The New Zealand Rugby boss says that the Lions rival the World Cup for rugby prestige.
Source: 1 NEWS

Preparing to depart on his second Lions rugby tour, Cole says they have been developing a playing style that will enhance their strengths in New Zealand.

"No team can play the New Zealand way - only New Zealand can do that," Cole said at their training camp.

"You can try and mimic it, but they are the best at that game, so you have to play to your strengths, and that is something the coaches have devised and are devising.

"We have got to play a Lions formula of rugby that tries to take away New Zealand's threats, etc."

The former NRL star says he's eager to get a starting spot for the British and Irish Lions.
Source: BBC

Cole, who played in every game of England's recent 18-test win streak, believed the Lions have bonded well in their bid to win their first series against the All Blacks in 46 years.

"We have got a very good, competitive pack. And we've got some very talented attacking players. We are fairly well equipped," he said.

"The great thing about rugby is there is more than one way to win a game. There is not one size fits all regarding players and game-plans, and that is the beauty of the game."

Cole joined the Lions this week after his Leicester side lost in the English Premiership semifinals, and was enthused by the quality of the squad.

In one month the Lions will kick off their campaign against the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei.
Source: 1 NEWS

"This week went by in a flash," he said. "And we fly Monday, we get there Wednesday, and play Saturday, so it is going to come thick and fast."

The first outing of the 10-match tour is in eight days, against the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:38
1
Victor Kichigin's woes were compounded by a few slaps from his mum after losing to Ruslan Yamanbaev.

Video: Russian MMA fighter attacked by his own mother after losing fight

00:29
2
They weren’t biggest guys in the Blues versus Chiefs match but they were part of the largest hit of the night.

Watch: BOOM! Blues' Augustine Pulu annihilates Damian McKenzie with beastly hit in explosive high speed collision

00:16
3
It seems no longer leading the US is doing wonders for Obama's golf game.

Video: Barack Obama shows off golf swing at St Andrews, before missing difficult birdie putt

00:30
4
This security guard got a bit carried away in the match between the Braves and the Pirates.

Watch: Heartless security guard snatches baseball from child

5
Tuimoala Lolohea of the Warriors

'We appreciate the service Tui has given the club' - Warriors confirm Lolohea release

00:30
The fullback made the most of the Blues’ disorganisation to score.

Watch: Damian McKenzie scores brilliant runaway try after Chiefs' cheeky trick play to catch Blues napping

The fullback made the most of the Blues' disorganisation to score.

Man arrested after allegedly groping woman passenger on trans-Tasman Jetstar flight

The man was arrested at Christchurch airport in the early hours of this morning.

Happy pup reunited with owner after being rescued by firefighters in Auckland

Fire services were called to help retrieve a Labrador that had fallen down a cliff.

00:28
The US student's mother was outraged after the mock award was given to her 13-year-old daughter.

Video: 'Most likely to become a terrorist' – mum left in shock after child wins sick award from teachers

The US student’s mother was outraged after the mock award was given to her 13-year-old daughter.


00:32
Lauren Ashleigh Lees was among the 22 people killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande show.

'It's just so unfair' – daughter speaks about 18-hour search for mum killed in Manchester bombing

Lauren Ashleigh Lees was among the 22 people killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande show.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ