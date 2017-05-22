'There is more than one way to win' - Lions prop says it's impossible to copy All Blacks

Tighthead prop Dan Cole says the British and Irish Lions can't take on the All Blacks at their own game.

Preparing to depart on his second Lions rugby tour, Cole says they have been developing a playing style that will enhance their strengths in New Zealand.

"No team can play the New Zealand way - only New Zealand can do that," Cole said at their training camp.

"You can try and mimic it, but they are the best at that game, so you have to play to your strengths, and that is something the coaches have devised and are devising.

"We have got to play a Lions formula of rugby that tries to take away New Zealand's threats, etc."

Cole, who played in every game of England's recent 18-test win streak, believed the Lions have bonded well in their bid to win their first series against the All Blacks in 46 years.

"We have got a very good, competitive pack. And we've got some very talented attacking players. We are fairly well equipped," he said.

"The great thing about rugby is there is more than one way to win a game. There is not one size fits all regarding players and game-plans, and that is the beauty of the game."

Cole joined the Lions this week after his Leicester side lost in the English Premiership semifinals, and was enthused by the quality of the squad.

"This week went by in a flash," he said. "And we fly Monday, we get there Wednesday, and play Saturday, so it is going to come thick and fast."