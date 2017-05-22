 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'There is more than one way to win' - Lions prop admits it's impossible to copy All Blacks

share

Source:

Associated Press

Tighthead prop Dan Cole says the British and Irish Lions can't take on the All Blacks at their own game.

The New Zealand Rugby boss says that the Lions rival the World Cup for rugby prestige.
Source: 1 NEWS

Preparing to depart on his second Lions rugby tour, Cole says they have been developing a playing style that will enhance their strengths in New Zealand.

"No team can play the New Zealand way - only New Zealand can do that," Cole said at their training camp.

"You can try and mimic it, but they are the best at that game, so you have to play to your strengths, and that is something the coaches have devised and are devising.

"We have got to play a Lions formula of rugby that tries to take away New Zealand's threats, etc."

The former NRL star says he's eager to get a starting spot for the British and Irish Lions.
Source: BBC

Cole, who played in every game of England's recent 18-test win streak, believed the Lions have bonded well in their bid to win their first series against the All Blacks in 46 years.

"We have got a very good, competitive pack. And we've got some very talented attacking players. We are fairly well equipped," he said.

"The great thing about rugby is there is more than one way to win a game. There is not one size fits all regarding players and game-plans, and that is the beauty of the game."

Cole joined the Lions this week after his Leicester side lost in the English Premiership semifinals, and was enthused by the quality of the squad.

In one month the Lions will kick off their campaign against the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei.
Source: 1 NEWS

"This week went by in a flash," he said. "And we fly Monday, we get there Wednesday, and play Saturday, so it is going to come thick and fast."

The first outing of the 10-match tour is in eight days, against the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
They weren’t biggest guys in the Blues versus Chiefs match but they were part of the largest hit of the night.

Watch: BOOM! Blues' Augustine Pulu annihilates Damian McKenzie with beastly hit in explosive high speed collision

00:25
2
Ben Smith of the Highlanders looks on during the warm up injured prior to the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Crusaders, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 4th March 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

'Things have changed' - Ben Smith to choose All Blacks over Highlanders against Lions

00:30
3
The fullback made the most of the Blues’ disorganisation to score.

Watch: Damian McKenzie scores brilliant runaway try after Chiefs' cheeky trick play to catch Blues napping

00:30
4
The Chiefs have once again turned their gritty defence into offence as they used every tool in the box to draw the match.

Watch: Chiefs create game-saving try from nothing with length-of-the-field run finished off by pinpoint crosskick

00:29
5
British & Irish Lions Tour to New Zealand 2017 British & Irish Lions Squad and Captain Announcement, Syon Park Hotel, London 19/4/2017 Pictured at today' announcement: Warren Gatland (head coach), Sam Warburton (captain) and John Spencer (manager) Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland / www.photosport.nz

'There is more than one way to win' - Lions prop admits it's impossible to copy All Blacks

One person in hospital after being stabbed in Thames

The person was stabbed in the head early this morning.

Travellers are waiting on a wind change to push the fog out to sea, with thousands of people forced to alter their travel plans.

Fog causes cancellations, delays for flights in and out of Auckland Airport

Nine domestic flights have been cancelled due to the fog this morning.

Vincent Clayton.

Dunedin 'escapee' never left hospital

Police issued a warning yesterday afternoon, saying Vincent Clayton had escaped from Wakari Hospital.

02:58
Baradene teenager Ianetta Solomon-Brown with her song 'Let The' in the final of Seven Sharp's series for Music Month.

Auckland schoolgirl's beautiful song a rallying cry for unity - 'We are more than just the colour of our skin'

Ianetta Soloman-Brown says she wants to "shine a light" on the issue of racism.

01:43
The aerospace world has spent the last 24 hours digesting New Zealand's entry into the space race.

Watch: Rocket Lab’s successful Hawke’s Bay launch fuels commercial interest

Rocket Lab says interest from organisations wanting to deploy satellites has increased since Thursday's first test launch.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ