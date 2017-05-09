 

'There will be a massive expectation on them' - Steve Hansen says Lions will struggle in NZ

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen has turned up the heat on the British and Irish Lions ahead of this summer's tour, warning the expectation on them will be "massive".

The All Blacks could end up with South Africa and Argentina in their pool depending on who Steve Hansen pulls out at today's draw in Japan.

Warren Gatland steered the Lions to a 2-1 series win in Australia four years ago and will be hoping for further success when they head to New Zealand for their 10-match tour.

More than 20,000 Lions supporters are expected to travel to the home of the world champions for the three Tests, and All Blacks boss Hansen has questioned whether the players will be able to cope with the extra pressure that brings.

"The Lions would be foolish to think that there's not an expectation there for them to do well," he told England's Daily Telegraph.

"There will be a massive expectation on them. If you're a Lions fan, you'd look at it and say, 'We've got four countries going into one against the opposition, we should be able to beat these blokes'. That is an expectation to be dealt with."

Hansen says he and his players are accustomed to high expectations from New Zealand supporters.

"It's unavoidable but something they have learned to live with," he said.

"And the Lions will have to learn to deal with it. And I'm not sure.

"My point is that 20,000 will be coming out with a massive expectation. Yes, they want to see some good rugby but they also want to see the Lions win."

Lions Tour of NZ

