'There was always belief' - Highlanders coach on his side's come-from-behind upset over Lions

Highlanders' stand-in coach Scott McLeod praised his side's spirit to come from behind to snatch a 23-22 win over the British and Irish Lions in Dunedin.

Scott McLeod spoke about the nervy moments leading to his side's 23-22 win.
The home side trailed 22-13 at one stage in the second half, before rallying to snatch a famous win by one point, something that McLeod puts down to the attitude within the Highlanders' ranks.

"We have played a few games this year where we've come back," McLeod said.

"We train the attitude to do that."

"There was always belief that we were going to come out of that."

The All Blacks' hooker did his Test match hopes a favour with this effort in Dunedin.
The winger couldn't be stopped on his way over for the first try of the night in Dunedin.
The men from the south chose to forgo their pre match haka in favour of this pre-match presentation.
