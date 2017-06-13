'There was always belief' - Highlanders coach on his side's come-from-behind upset over Lions

Highlanders' stand-in coach Scott McLeod praised his side's spirit to come from behind to snatch a 23-22 win over the British and Irish Lions in Dunedin.

The home side trailed 22-13 at one stage in the second half, before rallying to snatch a famous win by one point, something that McLeod puts down to the attitude within the Highlanders' ranks.

"We have played a few games this year where we've come back," McLeod said.

"We train the attitude to do that."