'There was always belief' - Highlanders coach on his side's come-from-behind upset over Lions

Source:
Highlanders' stand-in coach Scott McLeod praised his side's spirit to come from behind to snatch a 23-22 win over the British and Irish Lions in Dunedin.
The home side trailed 22-13 at one stage in the second half, before rallying to snatch a famous win by one point, something that McLeod puts down to the attitude within the Highlanders' ranks.
"We have played a few games this year where we've come back," McLeod said.
"We train the attitude to do that."
"There was always belief that we were going to come out of that."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport