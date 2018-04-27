'Their event is inferior' - British All Blacks critic says Six Nations superior to Rugby Championship

British rugby writer and All Blacks critic Stephen Jones has now taken a swipe at the Southern Hemisphere game as a whole, declaring the Rugby Championship to be "the second division of the global game."

With the current world rankings seeing the All Blacks at number one, Southern Hemisphere sides aren't represented again until number five, with Ireland, Wales and England the next sides bridging the gap between New Zealand and Australia.

Writing for the Sunday Times, Jones didn't hold back in his criticism of the Rugby Championship, declaring it inferior to the Six Nations.

"It is impossible not to regard the Rugby Championship, which begins next weekend in Sydney and Durban, as the Second Division of the global game," Jones says.

"Some precious dears Down Under can be a little sensitive to criticism of their rugby but this time we have not a shred of circumstantial evidence to back up the claim that their event is inferior. All we have are facts.

"In World Rugby’s rankings, the competing teams stand first (New Zealand) but then fifth (Australia), sixth (South Africa) and 10th (Argentina). The Six Nations teams are second (Ireland), third (Wales), fourth (England) and seventh (France) with Italy 14th. Ah well, those southern softies will catch up one day."

However, while usually a vocal critic of the All Blacks, Jones did state that New Zealand would take some beating if any other side are to triumph at next year's World Cup in Japan.

"The signs are that come Japan 2019, New Zealand will not be the only team in the race but the next month or two must reveal proper contenders, second-ranking event or not.