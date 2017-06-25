'That's what you want' – Warren Gatland thrilled to take on strong Hurricanes side

British and Irish coach Warren Gatland has spoken about the excitement his side feels at facing the defending Super Rugby champion Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The Lions have arrived in Wellington, having surrendered the first Test with the All Blacks 30-15 at Eden Park - with the second Test scheduled for Saturday night.

Speaking after the Lions' team naming, Gatland said he is looking forward to facing a Hurricanes side that has been bolstered by four members of the All Blacks' squad.

"That's what you want," Gatland said.

"They're a quality side and Super Rugby defending champions as well."