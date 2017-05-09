 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'That's probably a touch-and-go one' - Kieran Read admits he may miss the All Blacks' clash with Samoa

share

Source:

NZN

All Blacks skipper Kieran Read admits he may be forced to play the first Test of the upcoming British and Irish Lions series a tad rusty.

Kieran Read in action during the All Blacks and Manu Samoa rugby union Test match at Apia Park. Samoa. Wednesday 8 July 2015. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Kieran Read in action during the All Blacks and Manu Samoa rugby union Test match at Apia Park. Samoa.

Source: Photosport

The 31-year-old loose forward broke a thumb in the Crusaders' win over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein a fortnight ago, and was operated on in South Africa.

He is set to remain on the sidelines for about six weeks - taking him right up to the side's warm-up Test against Samoa on June 16.

The first Test against the Lions falls eight days later, on June 24.

As a result, Read said he was hesitant to take a risk on the thumb in the Samoa match and may wait until the Lions game to make his comeback.

That would mean playing his first game in almost two months in the cauldron of a Lions Test at Eden Park.

"That's probably a touch-and-go one - I think at the moment, they're kind of saying you can't use it for six weeks (and) that's a week before that Samoa game, we'll have to see if I push it or let things go," Read told Radio Sport.

"You can push it, (and) it's the type of injury you can push, but that increases the risk of a re-break.

"It's just a bit of time, to be honest."

Despite the injury, Read said he had kept fully match-fit during his Super Rugby absence and was confident of slotting back into the black jumper seamlessly.

He felt his 97-cap Test experience would see him through.

"I've played a number of Test matches and I've got the confidence in myself to turn up and play at a high level," Read said.

"The biggest thing is to back myself, and I'll be good."

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Karim Benzema showed some classy moves beating three defenders before setting up a goal for Real Madrid.

Watch: How did he do that? Real Madrid striker's impossible ghost move humiliates Atletico defenders

00:30
2
The stand in Crusaders captain is confident his side can nullify the Hurricanes player's running and kicking game this weekend.

Watch: Did Matt Todd just give away the secret to extinguishing Beauden Barrett's brilliant Super Rugby form?

00:17
3
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

4
Kieran Read in action during the All Blacks and Manu Samoa rugby union Test match at Apia Park. Samoa. Wednesday 8 July 2015. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'That's probably a touch-and-go one' - Kieran Read admits he may miss the All Blacks' clash with Samoa

00:41
5
The Kiwis are preparing in Bermuda for this year's America's Cup and proved they're still getting to grips their new boat.

Watch: Lift off! Team New Zealand have a scare as their boat soars above the water during America's Cup preparations


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.

01:19
Jack Tame and Professor Grant Schofield discuss the Government’s latest guidelines for the amount of exercise and sleep young Kiwis should be getting.

'Boundaries' needed around screen time which is cutting into children's sleep time, public health expert warns parents

Professor Grant Schofield said 6/10 primary school kids' screen time isn't limited.

00:17
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

The accident happened earlier this morning as the team were testing out their pre-start routine.

02:01
The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ