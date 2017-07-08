'That's not the refs fault, that's the rulebook' – slapstick Steve Hansen bemoans inconsistent rugby rulings

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has again hit out at the inconsistencies of rugby officiating, after the 15-all draw with the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.

A late call around a Lions accidental offside saw a golden chance for Hansen's side to claim both a match, and series, win - before being overturned.

Hansen though, isn't taking things too hard, nor blaming referee Romain Poite.

"The people that are running the game need to ask themselves do we need to make it simpler?" Hansen said.

"That's not the ref's fault... that's the rulebook."

Hansen was also asked whether the rules should become more consistent after the 2019 World Cup, with the All Blacks' coach wryly retorting: