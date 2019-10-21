'That's in the past' – Sam Cane fighting fit 12 months on from broken neck

A year on from a broken neck that could have seen the end of his career, All Black Sam Cane is only looking forwards leading into this weekend's Rugby World Cup semi-final against England.

Cane, 27, suffered a broken neck in the All Blacks' 32-30 victory over the Springboks last October, making a stunning return to the field with the Chiefs earlier this year.

Rather than be impacted by physical or mental scars from the injury though, Cane's return in 2019 has been nothing short of phenomenal, a key cog in the Chiefs' remarkable run from bottom of the table to the Super Rugby play-offs.

Speaking to reporters in Japan this afternoon though, Cane said that the injury that could have ended his career - if not worse - doesn't play any part of his preparation for this weekend's showdown with England.

"I suppose a bit over a year ago, I was unsure if it was going to be on the cards," Cane said.

"Here now, sitting here in this seat, that's in the past. I'm not sort of sitting back, reflecting on what's been.

"I'm pretty focussed on the here and now, preparing for a Test match.

"[I'm] grateful and excited to be in this position, and then just want to be sure I'm doing everything I can to help us get the result we want."