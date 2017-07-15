'That's a freak show!' McKenzie bolts off Chiefs' linebreak, carves bumbling Brumbies defence for blistering try

A star turn from Chiefs livewire Damian McKenzie has guided the Chiefs to a 28-10 win over the Brumbies, placing all the pressure on the Hurricanes to follow suit on Saturday evening.

It was the McKenzie show in Hamilton, as the 22-year-old fullback scored a lightning quick counter-attacking try, put Solomona Alaimalo in for the Chiefs' second and tormented the Brumbies from first to last.

The heir apparent to Aaron Cruden's No.10 jumper, McKenzie then wrapped up the match by slipping Michael Leitch in for the clincher.

The win pushes the Waikato boys temporarily above the Hurricanes, who will play the Crusaders in Wellington on Saturday evening.

Should the Canes lose or draw at home, the Chiefs will travel to Canberra for a Brumbies rematch, rather than travel to South Africa to play the Stormers.

The Brumbies, resting several key players for next week's quarter final, played adventurously on Kiwi soil despite their security on the ladder and impressed via ex-Kiwi provincial playmaker Wharenui Hawera.

Hit by a McKenzie sucker-punch in the 19th minute, the Canberra-based side bounced back quickly through a classy Nigel Ah Wong effort down the right and were able to go into the sheds just three points behind.

Yet the 13-10 Chiefs lead quickly stretched out to 18-10, with Alaimalo coasting over, and then beyond the Brumbies' reach at 21-10.