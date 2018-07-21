'That's the beauty of rugby' - World Rugby admits rule clarity a current issue - but don’t expect huge changes

World Rugby concedes there are too many inconsistencies in the game's officiating.

The recent June Internationals window was met with outcry from coaches and players alike for contentious red cards and TMO blunders.

French fullback Benjamin Fall’s dismissal for his collision with Beauden Barrett was the most talked about moment of the All Blacks' series against France but it was only one of many head-scratching decisions during the international break.

A month later, World Rugby admits officiating hasn't been up to standard.

"We've all seen the June Tests and we all have been trying to cope with some of the inconsistencies and again it's not we don't hide from it, we’re just trying to make a simple solution," vice chairman Augustine Pichot said.

"So you change all the rules? That's not the way forward. We just have to be consistent all the time."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen took aim at the governing body during the series, calling on them to take ownership.

The game's bosses have met this week and will again tomorrow around the Sevens World Cup.

Pichot told 1 NEWS he wants technology to be reduced in TMO use.

"The game has to be refereed by the three guys on the pitch not by a computer - that's what I prefer and if he makes an error, that's the beauty about rugby.