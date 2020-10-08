Thanks bro: Beauden Barrett helps injured brother Scott with niggly tech before All Blacks training

He may be smaller in size but when it counts, Beauden Barrett can still be the big brother to his siblings.

Before yesterday's training in Wellington, the All Blacks were handed small trackers to wear during the session so their work rates could be monitored.

The trackers are placed in a small pocket on a player's back just under the collar - a hard-to-reach spot it appears for injured lock Scott Barrett who seemingly struggled with putting his in.

After a grinning Dane Coles left him to get on with it, Scott continued to try and get the small device in his jersey but to no avail.

Queue big brother to the rescue.

Beauden, who at 29 is three years older, came in to nullify the issue eventually and in return Scott was quick to help him with his.

With the situation sorted, the pair ran out to join the squad for training, with Beauden likely to feature in this Sunday's All Blacks squad while Scott continues to recover from the serious foot injury he sustained with the Crusaders.