'Thanks for being a good sport' - Jacinda Ardern wins Bledisloe Cup bet with Scott Morrison

A lost rugby bet between New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has resulted in a "Kiwi companion" being placed on Mr Morrison's desk in Canberra. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern uploaded a photo of the "Kiwi companion" on the Australian PM's desk.
On Saturday at Eden Park the Wallabies were served a 36-0 loss at the hands of the All Blacks, in a win that saw New Zealand retain the Bledisloe Cup for an 18th consecutive year, and the Black Ferns defeated the Wallaroos 37-8 for the Laurie O'Reilly Trophy.

Today, Ms Ardern uploaded a photo on Instagram of a soft toy Kiwi sitting on Mr Morrison's desk.

"A little wager with the Australian Prime Minister before the Rugby may or may not be why he now has this Kiwi companion for the rest of the week," she wrote.

"Thanks for being a good sport Scott Morrison."

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
