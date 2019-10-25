TODAY |

'Thank you, bro' - John Campbell ecstatic after All Black TJ Perenara invites him for a 'feed and a beer'

TVNZ1 Breakfast presenter John Campbell couldn't hide his joy this morning when All Black TJ Perenara thanked him for his support and invited him for a beer.

Co-presenter Matty McLean was in Porirua at the Northern United Rugby Club - Perenara's former stomping ground - and managed to pull some strings to get a video from him to Campbell.

Perenara is currently in Japan for the Rugby World Cup and will be in preparations for the All Blacks' quarter-final match against England tomorrow evening.

"Kia ora matua, John - I want to say a massive thank you for all your support throughout the World Cup, but throughout my whole career really," Perenara said.

"I know you've been a massive supporter of mine, just as [wife] Greer and I are massive supporters of yours.

"So again, thank you bro for all your kind words and all your support throughout my journey. We'll continue to be massive fans throughout your journey and we look forward to catching up for a feed and a beer one day."

Campbell was ecstatic at receiving the message, telling his co-host, "I'm off home now Matty, it can't get better than this".

Watch the full message in the clip above.

The All Black took time out to say thank you to John for all his support over the years. Source: Breakfast
