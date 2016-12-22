 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'Thank God I wasn't playing': McCaw, Fitzpatrick relieved to avoid All Blacks' shame of losing to Ireland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks legend Sean Fitzpatrick has revealed the disappointment both he and Richie McCaw felt as they watched their beloved team fall for the very first time against Ireland in Chicago last month. 

Former All Blacks Sean Fitzpatrick and Richie McCaw at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Source: Photosport

The pair were present at Soldier Field when Steve Hansen's All Blacks were stunned 40-29, losing for the first time in 29 meetings between the sides since 1905. 

"I was sitting with Richie McCaw when New Zealand lost to Ireland, and when it was over we looked at each other and said, 'Thank God I wasn't playing' - because that team will be remembered for ever as the side who lost to Ireland," Fitzpatrick told The Mirror in the UK. 

The PM joins the chorus of praise for Ireland for their historic win.
Source: Breakfast

Fitzpatrick's late father Brian started at second-five when the All Blacks lost to Wales 13-8 at Arms Park in 1953 and says it's something that stuck with him for a long time. McCaw also had a distant relation, Bill, who started at No 8 in the Test.

"My father was involved in the last team that lost to the Welsh in 1953 - and he never went back to Wales," Fitzpatrick said.

The hooker admitted that the Ireland were the better side, and deserved credit for the 40-29 win.
Source: 1 NEWS

The All Blacks face the prospect of having another one of their records broken when England begin their Six Nations campaign in the New Year. 

'Certain Australian with an attitude and a work ethic'

Coach Eddie Jones is being tipped to crack the All Blacks' record of 18 consecutive international wins when his men look to complete a Six Nations Grand Slam, with a world record decider against Ireland on March 18. 

"The turnaround in England's fortunes in the space of 12 months has been phenomenal, and it's taken a certain Australian with an attitude and a work ethic which has not been seen in English rugby for 12 years to do it," said Fitzpatrick. 

"Can they break the record? They have got to go to Cardiff and Dublin in the Six Nations and they have got France first.

"You look at England, and how far they have come in 12 months, and they have basically wasted 12 years from where they were after winning the World Cup in 2003.

"The All Blacks celebrate their success but park it quickly, because they are defined more by defeats than wins."

England are expected to dominate the British and Irish Lions squad heading for New Zealand next year and Fitzpatrick expects a tougher fight than the one Clive Woodward's group put up in 2005 when they lost every Test on a tour for the first time in 22 years.

"Twelve years ago, the Lions didn't even come close to beating us, but the most prized jersey you can have in your cabinet is still the opposing Lions captain's jersey. I swapped with Gavin Hastings - I wanted his shirt more than [opposite number] Brian Moore's," Fitzpatrick said. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

00:35
2
This Adelaide Oval guard snared a powerfully hit Joe Burns hook shot without even moving.

'That's just what I do!': Crowd goes nuts as nonchalant guard casually takes boundary catch from his chair

3
Former Parramatta Eels player Chad Robinson went missing on November 26.

'I can't imagine life without you': Family confirms former NRL player Chad Robinson found dead

01:00
4
The 37-year-old former All Black pumped through the kick sits and body drops like they were breakfast.

Raw: Shredded Keven Mealamu proves he's still got it after ripping through gruelling gym session with ease

00:21
5
Vikas Chhikara doesn't get all the fuss about him catching Joe Burns' six on the boundary.

'I didn't have to move an inch': Adelaide Oval guard plays down epic chair catch in BBL

03:44
Three people died in the early morning blaze at the Flat Bush property.

Friend of man in critical condition after deadly Auckland house fire says he 'will pull through'

The early morning blaze left three people dead and three others in hospital.

01:34
In 2016 this was the story that stood out the most for Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe.

Cameramen share their stories five years on from filming aftermath of deadly Christchurch earthquake

In 2016 this was the story that stood out the most for Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe.

01:58
Recorded Music New Zealand has revealed which tunes made us tick this year.

Full list: Which music did Kiwis love the most this year?

Recorded Music New Zealand has revealed what music made us bop this year.


01:06
Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

'I need a shower, I need to eat,' - shattered French sailor on what next after sleepless night on wrecked yacht

Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

John Armstrong: Judith Collins made a massive miscalculation and is paying the price

Collins is putting a brave public face on her demotion, but will be seething inside, our columnist writes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ