'Thank God I wasn't playing': McCaw, Fitzpatrick relieved to avoid All Blacks' shame of losing to Ireland

All Blacks legend Sean Fitzpatrick has revealed the disappointment both he and Richie McCaw felt as they watched their beloved team fall for the very first time against Ireland in Chicago last month.

Former All Blacks Sean Fitzpatrick and Richie McCaw at Soldier Field in Chicago. Source: Photosport

The pair were present at Soldier Field when Steve Hansen's All Blacks were stunned 40-29, losing for the first time in 29 meetings between the sides since 1905.

"I was sitting with Richie McCaw when New Zealand lost to Ireland, and when it was over we looked at each other and said, 'Thank God I wasn't playing' - because that team will be remembered for ever as the side who lost to Ireland," Fitzpatrick told The Mirror in the UK.

Fitzpatrick's late father Brian started at second-five when the All Blacks lost to Wales 13-8 at Arms Park in 1953 and says it's something that stuck with him for a long time. McCaw also had a distant relation, Bill, who started at No 8 in the Test.

"My father was involved in the last team that lost to the Welsh in 1953 - and he never went back to Wales," Fitzpatrick said.

The All Blacks face the prospect of having another one of their records broken when England begin their Six Nations campaign in the New Year.

'Certain Australian with an attitude and a work ethic'

Coach Eddie Jones is being tipped to crack the All Blacks' record of 18 consecutive international wins when his men look to complete a Six Nations Grand Slam, with a world record decider against Ireland on March 18.

"The turnaround in England's fortunes in the space of 12 months has been phenomenal, and it's taken a certain Australian with an attitude and a work ethic which has not been seen in English rugby for 12 years to do it," said Fitzpatrick.

"Can they break the record? They have got to go to Cardiff and Dublin in the Six Nations and they have got France first.

"You look at England, and how far they have come in 12 months, and they have basically wasted 12 years from where they were after winning the World Cup in 2003.

"The All Blacks celebrate their success but park it quickly, because they are defined more by defeats than wins."

England are expected to dominate the British and Irish Lions squad heading for New Zealand next year and Fitzpatrick expects a tougher fight than the one Clive Woodward's group put up in 2005 when they lost every Test on a tour for the first time in 22 years.