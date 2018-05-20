 

Tevita Nabura's case with Foul Play Committee for karate kick to player's face postponed

Tevita Nabura's request to postpone his case with SANZAAR's Foul Play Review Committee has been accepted while the Highlanders winger travels back to New Zealand.

The winger left the Highlanders with 14 men for 62 minutes after this outrageous act.
Source: SKY

Nabura was red carded on Saturday night during the Highlanders' 41-12 loss to the Waratahs in Sydney after he kicked oncoming tackler Cam Clark in the face while in the air catching a high ball.

The action was cited after the match by the citing commissioner with his case scheduled to be addressed last night.

However, Nabura requested the case be delayed while he travelled back to New Zealand - a request the committee agreed to "due to the player's travel schedule".

As a result, Nebura's case will now be addressed tomorrow.

Clark said he held no grudges after the shocking incident, which he barely recalled.

Tevita Nabura gets a red card against the Waratahs

"I don't have a martial arts background," Clark joked.

"I felt contact there but I wasn't too bothered about it, to be honest.

"(It) happens very quickly and, I guess once the stoppage happens, you see it on the big screen, but nothing too much.

"You grow up as a back-three player, contesting high balls, and he's obviously been taught to protect himself, use the hard parts of your body.

"So, for me, it's unlucky he's just kicked his foot out at the wrong time and got his timing wrong."

Fellow Kiwi Super Rugby player Owen Franks received a two-week suspension from the foul play committee for his actions over the weekend.

The Crusaders and All Blacks prop submitted a guilty plea after he was cited for an incident that resulted in Blues hooker James Parsons leaving the game for a head assessment during the Crusaders' 32-24 win in Auckland on Saturday night.

