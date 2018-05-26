 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Tevita Li caps off brilliant Highlanders set-piece in determined win over the Reds

share

Source:

AAP

The Queensland Reds will be kicking themselves after a horror night with the boot cost them a Super Rugby win against New Zealand's Highlanders in Brisbane.

The winger grabbed his side's opening try of the 18-15 win in Brisbane.
Source: SKY

The hosts dominated territory and possession, with hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa putting his case for a Wallabies berth as the Reds dominated the scrum.

But they couldn't convert that into points, with poor in-game kicking options costing them in the 18-15 defeat at Suncorp Stadium.

A 78th-minute Lima Sopoaga penalty was the difference as both teams scored two tries in a gut-busting clash.

The Highlanders (7-5) bounced back after a heavy loss to the NSW Waratahs last weekend while the Reds (4-8) are now a distant third in the Australian conference.

The loss completed another eventful week at Ballymore after veteran James Slipper was slapped with a two-month ban for a second positive test for cocaine.

The Highlanders chose to rest All Blacks Ben Smith, Luke Whitelock, Shannon Frizell and Liam Coltman, while the second half introduction of gun Test halfback Aaron Smith was pivotal.

The Reds produced some champagne rugby to open the second stanza, linking from inside their own half with a series of speculative passes.

Queensland then hammered the Highlanders down the middle before Jono Lance and Samu Kerevi both offloaded to see Hamish Stewart burst over for a 15-8 lead from a brilliant 20-phase sequence.

The visitors responded though, dominating the next 15 minutes and defying some stiff Reds defence to level through All Blacks loose iorward Liam Squire with 20 minutes to play.

Out on their feet, the desperate Queensland defence led by Lance somehow kept the Highlanders out before the late penalty sealed their fate.

The Reds had their chances at the death, but failed to find touch on multiple occasions and often kicked into space without any chasers.

Paenga-Amosa pressed his case for a call-up for next month's Test series against Ireland though, dominating the scrum for the Reds and scoring a first-half try from a well-executed driving maul.

Related

Highlanders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Squire was unstoppable close to the tryline as he made his comeback from a broken thumb.

Watch: Rampaging Liam Squire bulldozes Reds defender to score on Highlanders return

00:15
2
The Chiefs' first-five forced his way over in stunning style in Hamilton.

Watch: Damian McKenzie shows off superhuman strength to score against Waratahs

00:15
3
The first-five was on fire as his side claimed a 39-27 win in Hamilton.

Watch: Damian McKenzie tears Waratahs apart after the siren to seal Chiefs' win

00:15
4
Squire was unstoppable close to the tryline as he made his comeback from a broken thumb.

Highlanders hold on for gutsy come-from-behind win over Reds at Suncorp Stadium

00:15
5
The winger grabbed his side's opening try of the 18-15 win in Brisbane.

Tevita Li caps off brilliant Highlanders set-piece in determined win over the Reds

02:01
There is growing concern NZ companies still lack culpability for work-related deaths after Pike River and the CTV building collapse.

'Are you waiting for another disaster?' - Pressure mounts on Government to introduce corporate manslaughter law

A significant overhaul of the Crimes Act is expected late next year.

01:32
Students Against Dangerous Driving are campaigning to highlight the deadly trend of mobile use behind the wheel.

Kiwi students forfeit mobiles for 48 hours to fight 'endemic' and deadly car phone use

Students Against Dangerous Driving has organised a weekend campaign encouraging people to keep their eyes on the road, not their phones.

01:50
TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their band new children’s media platform

HEIHEI, the ad-free streaming platform aimed at Kiwi kids launches: 'a safe, online place where they can see themselves'

TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their band new children’s media platform.

02:01
Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.

Video: Jacinda Ardern's most candid interview yet on impending motherhood - 'focused on getting through the actual birth'

Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.


The Auckland hospital has leaky buildings and the problem could be worse than initially thought

Cancer patients face delays in treatment due to Middlemore Hospital staffing 'state of crisis', claim doctors in letter to Health Minister

The letter was sent on behalf of 13 department heads at the hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 