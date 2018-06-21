 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Test preview: We need to see more from the All Blacks or France may win a famous victory

share

Campbell Burnes 

1 News Now Rugby Columnist

This series is proving a nightmare for the predictions of pundits.

The young centre will partner Sonny Bill Williams in Dunedin on Saturday.
Source: All Blacks

Who knows when the next card will hit to rock the contest, or which French side will turn up or which All Blacks side won't turn up?

Now we don't even know much about the All Blacks' 23 for Dunedin, in the sense that they have two starting Test debutants (Jack Goodhue and Shannon Frizell), two more potential debutants off the pine (Jackson Hemopo and Richie Mo'unga), an underdone Sonny Bill Williams, a first five still finding his feet running the cutter and a pack that was bested in Wellington.

Some of Steve Hansen's selections have clearly been made with the home crowd in mind, though wing Waisake Naholo should have received a run before now. Frizell deserves a chance to show if he can cut it at Test level. But most importantly, the All Blacks' pack, with an unchanged tight five, will be charged with exerting dominance at set-piece and in the collisions.

Ardie Savea will help in this area, after Sam Cane was off the pace in the capital. It was perhaps no coincidence that Savea's first Test entry ran parallel with the All Blacks' best period of play in the series.

Frizell is set to debut for the All Blacks in Dunedin for the final Test against France on Saturday.
Source: 1 NEWS

The heat will, naturally, also go on Damian McKenzie to show his wares as a Test No 10 from the get-go. He has the ability, and should benefit from having Luke Whitelock, Aaron Smith and Sonny Bill Williams around him for guidance and comfort. But his tactical acumen will need to be on point if the All Blacks are to take control of this Test.

As for the French, they have changed out their midfield, introducing Wesley Fofana and Remi Lamerat. On the face of it, only the French would drop their captain - Mathieu Bastareaud - when he has not played badly at all.

The Highlanders flanker will make his Test debut against France on Saturday.
Source: All Blacks

In fact, he was strong on the tackle and distributed well in the first two Tests. But his forte is rumbling through and over the opposition and we have seen precious little of his best bowling ball impersonation. In Fofana and Lamerat, France may have the combination to unlock their latent attacking potential.

Tellingly, they are unchanged in the pack, and the loose trio of Kevin Gourdon, Kelian Galletier and Mathieu Babillot will be amped to repeat their heroics from Wellington.

The heart tells me the All Blacks should win, if narrowly, if for no other reason than that they are at home. But we need to see more from them in the pack exchanges and in their backline cohesion, or France may win a famous victory.

Related

Campbell Burnes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:52
1
With Chris Chang benched, Jack Tame leads TVNZ's football buffs to talk about today's action.

World Cup Chat: Don't cry for me Argentina - Messi has a mare as the Aussies start to shine

00:25
2
Frizell is set to debut for the All Blacks in Dunedin for the final Test against France on Saturday.

Watch: Softly spoken Shannon Frizell has reporters in stitches with honest answer about the All Blacks duty he finds most challenging

3
Australian bowler Joe Mennie was struck by Martin Guptill

Australian bowler left needing medical attention after being struck by Martin Guptill drive

00:15
4
Willy Caballero's error has made it harder for the South American side to stay in the World Cup.

World Cup: Argentina need favours to stay alive after 3-0 thrashing from Croatia

00:27
5
The young centre will partner Sonny Bill Williams in Dunedin on Saturday.

Test preview: We need to see more from the All Blacks or France may win a famous victory

00:48
The PM's first child is due June 17, and yesterday she released some details around photo ops and hospitals to address public interest.

Jacinda Ardern's newborn 'hungry and alert' with mum 'a bit tired' after staying up all night feeding her

At 4.45pm yesterday, the Prime Minister gave birth to a 3.31kg healthy baby girl.

02:56
The former New Zealand prime minister says Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford are a 21st century example of gender equality.

'They are role modelling gender equality' - Helen Clark thrilled with Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's new baby

The former Prime Minister says: "It's another sign of New Zealand’s accepting of full gender equality".


01:31
Grant Robertson overjoyed for Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and their baby girl

Watch: How the world's media reacted to news of Jacinda Ardern’s baby

It wasn't just the big media players of the Western world taking an interest.

00:25
The Finance Minister says the pair “are going to be the most wonderful parents”.

'They're going to be the most wonderful parents' - Grant Robertson's kind words for new parents Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford

The Finance Minister and friend of the PM says: "I think it says something great about our country that we're all celebrating together this birth."

02:54
Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

'We are very happy' - Jacinda Ardern's parents 'warmly welcome' her new baby girl

Ross Ardern told RNZ he and his wife Laurell were "very proud" of their daughter - the Prime Minister.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 