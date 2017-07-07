 

'The tensions are high, which is good' - TJ Perenara shuts down rumours of 'scuffles' at All Blacks training

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara has shut down rumours that there have been 'scuffles' in the New Zealand camp this week, ahead of tomorrow's Test series decider against the Lions at Eden Park.

Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.
Yesterday former All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick told Sky Sports UK that a source inside the New Zealand camp told him that tensions were high and there had "been a couple of little scuffles at training".

Perenara spoke on TVNZ 1's Breakfast show this morning and rubbished the claims.

"I don't know about the fighting or anything, but I know there is tension in the group, which is a good thing," said Perenara.

Shag didn't want to be brought into a debate over whether the referee's had been looking closely enough at off the ball incidents.
"The boys are on edge and we know the importance of winning.

"I wasn't aware of any fighting or anything going on throughout training."

Following the All Blacks' 24-21 loss to the Lions in Wellington last week, Perenara said the team will look to rectify their mistakes come tomorrow night.

"The boys treat training like game time, like yesterday's training," he said.

"We want to make sure that a Thursday training either replicates the game or is harder than the game."

A sly warning for any All Blacks star looking to take the mickey out of the boss.
