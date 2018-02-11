 

Tensions boil over in heated Six Nations clash between England and Wales

Two early tries from Jonny May helped England beat Wales 12-6 and stay on track for a third successive outright Six Nations title.

The chaotic build up took its toll in England's 12-6 win at Twickenham.
Source: SKY

The winger's pair gave England a grip on the game that it never relinquished, and it claimed a record 15th consecutive home win in the championship.

England are level on points with Ireland, after its main rival thrashed Italy 56-19 in Dublin earlier. A Grand Slam decider between the two in just over a month remains a possibility.

England and Wales relied on kicking games in a constant drizzle to pressure, and England was better at it against a Wales side rocked before the match by the withdrawal of fullback Leigh Halfpenny, forcing a first championship start on Gareth Anscombe.

Halfpenny starred in the opening win over Scotland with two tries and 24 points, but a foot infection sidelined him, and without his nous Wales was immediately exposed under the high ball.

Anthony Watson outjumped Rhys Patchell, allowing Owen Farrell to arrow a low kick behind the Welsh defense for May to touch down in the third minute.

Halfpenny's goalkicking was also missed, as flyhalf Patchell missed an early penalty opportunity before turning down a couple of others that Halfpenny would have considered regulation.

Farrell was involved once more as England breached the Welsh in the 20th, finding lock Joe Launchbury out wide before he flicked a deft pass inside for May to grab his second score.

Wales almost hit back immediately as Anscombe had a try ruled out by the television match official, forcing the visitors to settle for its first points via a Patchell penalty.

A late Anscombe penalty ensured a nervous finish, but England kept its composure to close out a vital win.

