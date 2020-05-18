TODAY |

Temperature checks for all as Blues return to training field

It was the first day of training for New Zealand's Super Rugby franchises after their Covid-19 enforced hiatus, although it was pretty different to what they are used to.

Ahead of Super Rugby Aotearoa - a New Zealand-only competition that starts next month - the teams got together today for pre-season training for the second time in 2020.

While the drills the Blues went through looked familiar, some other aspects were different, including temperature checks for all and more distance between participants than usual.

The Highlanders will play the Chiefs in Dunedin on Saturday June 13 in the opener, with the Blues playing the Hurricanes in Auckland the following day. 

NZ-only Super Rugby competition to begin on June 13

Rugby
Blues
Coronavirus Pandemic
