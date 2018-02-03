Teen sensation Etene Nanai-Seturo shines as NZ Sevens off to flier in Hamilton after annihilating France

The New Zealand men's sevens side have gotten off to a winning start in Hamilton today, defeating their first opponents France 52-7.

Playing in their first home tournament under new coach Clark Laidlaw, New Zealand didn't have to wait long to get on the score-sheet, with Joe Ravouvou opening the scoring for the hosts almost immediately after the kick off.

Tim Mikkelson added to France woes, going over just minutes later for his 198th career sevens try.

Captain Scott Curry was the next to cash in on France's defensive frailties, finishing off a free-flowing team move late in the first half.

In a rampant first half, New Zealand laid on four tries against their overwhelmed opponents, with Sione Molia the last to score for the hosts before the break.

Curry grabbed his second try of the match shortly into the second half after a brilliant run from 18-year old Caleb Clarke, before France finally got on the score-sheet through Jean Baptiste Manevy.

New Zealand responded to conceding, as Regan Ware scored New Zealand's six try, before Etene Nanai-Seturo crossed over with a brilliant solo effort.