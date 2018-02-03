 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Teen sensation Etene Nanai-Seturo shines as NZ Sevens off to flier in Hamilton after annihilating France

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The New Zealand men's sevens side have gotten off to a winning start in Hamilton today, defeating their first opponents France 52-7.

The 18-year-old was rampant in NZ's 52-7 victory over France.
Source: SKY

Playing in their first home tournament under new coach Clark Laidlaw, New Zealand didn't have to wait long to get on the score-sheet, with Joe Ravouvou opening the scoring for the hosts almost immediately after the kick off.

Tim Mikkelson added to France woes, going over just minutes later for his 198th career sevens try.

Captain Scott Curry was the next to cash in on France's defensive frailties, finishing off a free-flowing team move late in the first half.

In a rampant first half, New Zealand laid on four tries against their overwhelmed opponents, with Sione Molia the last to score for the hosts before the break.

Curry grabbed his second try of the match shortly into the second half after a brilliant run from 18-year old Caleb Clarke, before France finally got on the score-sheet through Jean Baptiste Manevy.

New Zealand responded to conceding, as Regan Ware scored New Zealand's six try, before Etene Nanai-Seturo crossed over with a brilliant solo effort.

Luke Masirewa bought up the half century as the fulltime whistle sounded.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:37
1
Ben Smith of the Highlanders looks on during the warm up injured prior to the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Crusaders, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 4th March 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

Highlanders coach reveals Ben Smith's new nickname: 'The boys are calling him Lloyd'

00:40
2
Randall Margraves had to be restrained after charging at his daughters' abuser.

Watch: The moment victims' father tries to attack disgraced doctor Larry Nassar

00:29
3
The two unbeaten fighters will come face-to-face in Cardiff next month.

Anthony Joshua shares monstrous workout video in preparation for Joseph Parker showdown

00:46
4
The Hurricanes boss is one of many Kiwis to leave for Europe.

'It is not tidy for anyone' - Hurricanes coach hits out at All Blacks training camps

00:15
5
The 18-year-old was rampant in NZ's 52-7 victory over France.

Teen sensation Etene Nanai-Seturo shines as NZ Sevens off to flier in Hamilton after annihilating France


05:15
The sound of warriors welcoming the PM and MPs onto Kelvin Davis' marae echoes across the valley at Karetu.

Jacinda Ardern and Government welcomed on to Karetu Marae

The sound of warriors welcoming the Prime Minister onto Kelvin Davis' marae sent a booming echo across the valley at Karetu.

03:20
Hundreds of people remain stranded on the West Coast as contractors work to clear slips, powerlines and trees on State Highway 6.

Storm hit State Highway Six set to be reopened this morning

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 