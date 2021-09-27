Teen secures better Black Ferns supporters gear

Women rugby fans are starting to get far more choice when it comes to supporters' gear, partly thanks to a teenager in Christchurch.

Imogen Caselton is a big fan of the Black Ferns and was frustrated she couldn't get a jersey that was the right size to fit as they were only available in large and extra large sizes. She was also fed up of seeing such a huge choice for All Blacks' gear compared with only a few items for the Black Ferns.

She wrote to Fair Go and was chosen to be a Consumer Hero, meaning Fair Go would help her achieve her goal of getting more choice for women.

Fair Go arranged for her to speak with New Zealand Rugby and to meet some of the Black Ferns to talk about her frustrations. New Zealand Rugby promised change, so Fair Go decided to catch up with her again to see how things have changed two years' on.

It's a change for the better. Imogen now has a Black Ferns jersey that fits, and tells us "I've been continuously looking on websites looking for more gear and there is definitely more gear...it feels like a big achievement to be able to do this while still in high school".

Online sites like New Zealand Rugby and Adidas do now have greater choice. There is a wider range of clothing, and gift ideas that didn't exist before. Stores like The Warehouse are also expanding their stock of Black Ferns supporters gear.

Black Fern Chelsea Alley says she's really proud of Imogen for "pushing to get the Ferns jersey more available" adding that it's a huge boost to team morale to see their friends and Whānau supporting them in this way.

For Imogen, the collaboration with Fair Go has also given rise to other opportunities.

"I've been doing ambassador work for the Ford Foundation which is about getting more girls into sport," she said.

She's also excited that she's been asked to help promote the Black Ferns ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2022, and has advice for any other young person considering putting their idea forward to be a Fair Go Consumer Hero.