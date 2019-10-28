TODAY |

'The team's more important than me' - Steve Hansen plays down final week in charge of All Blacks

Despite preparing the All Blacks for one last Test match, coach Steve Hansen is adamant that personal sentiment won't overshadow his team's job at hand.

Having today named his side to face Wales in the Rugby World Cup's bronze medal match, Hansen fronted media pre-game for what will be the last time.

Involved with the All Blacks' coaching setup since 2004, Hansen has been an ever-present figure in Test rugby for nearly two decades. However, the All Blacks coach didn't see any reason why that should make the focus of this week about him, rather than facing Wales in Tokyo on Friday.

Friday's third place playoff will be Hansen's last All Blacks Test. Source: 1 NEWS

"I don't want to go into what I'm going to miss," Hansen said.

"There's a game of footy, and I'd really like us to talk about that. I don't want to sound grumpy about that.

"If we start talking about me, it becomes about me. I don't want it to be about me. The team's more important than me."

