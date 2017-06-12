 

'Teams like to scrum for penalties' – Lions prop explains differences between Northern and Southern Hemisphere scrums

Source:

1 NEWS

British and Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler has broken down the differences between scrummaging in the Northern Hemisphere compared to in the South.

Kyle Sinckler spoke to media about his side's scrum tactics before taking on the Highlanders tomorrow.
Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking at a media conference ahead of the Lions' clash with the Highlanders tomorrow, Sinckler went into detail about the two styles of play.

"Northern Hemisphere, teams like to scrum for penalties," Sinckler said.

"If you come to Super Rugby, the ball is in play a lot longer than it would be."

"Teams want to play, you've got guys out wide like Fekitoa, Naholo. You're obviously going to want their hands on the ball in space."

Sinckler will feature for the Lions when they take on the Highlanders in Dunedin tomorrow night.

loading error

