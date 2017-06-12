'Teams like to scrum for penalties' – Lions prop explains differences between Northern and Southern Hemisphere scrums

British and Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler has broken down the differences between scrummaging in the Northern Hemisphere compared to in the South.

Speaking at a media conference ahead of the Lions' clash with the Highlanders tomorrow, Sinckler went into detail about the two styles of play.

"Northern Hemisphere, teams like to scrum for penalties," Sinckler said.

"If you come to Super Rugby, the ball is in play a lot longer than it would be."

"Teams want to play, you've got guys out wide like Fekitoa, Naholo. You're obviously going to want their hands on the ball in space."