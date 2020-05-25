Teammates looking forward to 'unleashed' Ardie Savea against Blues

Fans aren't the only ones excited for Ardie Savea's return to action for the Hurricanes against the Blues tomorrow, with teammates also itching to see the All Blacks loose forward back in action.

Savea, 26, will make his playing return in the Hurricanes' Super Rugby Aotearoa season opener at Eden Park tomorrow afternoon, eight months on from a knee injury suffered in the Rugby World Cup semi-final loss to England.

After undergoing surgery at the end of 2019, Savea was initially feared to be out of contention for most of Super Rugby, however the Covid-19 sporting shutdown has given enough time for the loose forward to return.

Savea has been named on the bench for the Hurricanes, likely to come on as his side take on the Blues away from home.

Speaking to media in Wellington, Hurricanes lock Scott Scrafton couldn't contain his joy at Savea's return.

"I'm excited just to see him get unleashed," said Scrafton.

"He hasn't played for a long time but at training he's been roaring.

"I know he’s ready."