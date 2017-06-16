 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'The team is really really stacked with some strong Maori boys'

share

Source:

Breakfast

The Maori All Blacks have named a very strong team to take on the Lions in Rotorua.
Source: Breakfast
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.
Source: All Blacks
The veteran loose forward said there’s young bucks in the squad ready to fill his shoes.
Source: 1 NEWS
There are eight former All Blacks players in the Maori side who will face the Lions in Rotorua on Saturday.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

00:29
2
Colm Moran, 10, will be at the All Blacks game against Manu Samoa after sending through his version of the haka.

Watch: Irish kid set to rub shoulders with All Blacks heroes after performing brilliant Kapa o Pango haka

00:27
3
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

Toulon reportedly chasing Malakai Fekitoa's signature after being shunned by All Blacks


4
2017 British & Irish Lions Tour To New Zealand British & Irish Lions Squad Training, Vale Of Glamorgan, Cardiff, Wales 16/5/2017 Ben Te'o Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland/www.photosport.nz

Auckland-born Lion Ben Te'o says All Blacks clash holds no significance

5
All Blacks legend Rodney So'oialo and his son Rodney So'oialo Jr. deliver the match ball during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Waratahs, Westpac Stadium, Friday 07th April 2017. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Former All Black Rodney So'oialo joins Wellington coaching staff

Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


00:29
Colm Moran, 10, will be at the All Blacks game against Manu Samoa after sending through his version of the haka.

Watch: Irish kid set to rub shoulders with All Blacks heroes after performing brilliant Kapa o Pango haka

Colm Moran, 10, will be hanging out with the All Blacks team today in Auckland.

04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.

00:33
Wilson claimed Bauer Media painted her as a serial liar.

Video: Rebel Wilson charms media after huge defamation win

"I didn't deserve it and if they knew me personally, they'd know that I've worked so hard for everything I've ever got."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ