'The team knows when it's a full house' - Crusaders hoping for sellout crowd in first home final in a decade

The Crusaders are hoping their loyal fan base will turn out in numbers for Saturday's Super Rugby final against the Lions.

All Blacks loose forward Matt Todd told 1 NEWS today the team hopes to get some extra help from the crowd this weekend when they play their first final in Christchurch in 10 years.

"There's nothing better than running out and the stands are full," he said.

"The team certainly notices when it's a full house - that's for sure."

After dominant performances in the quarter-finals against the Sharks (40-10) and semi-finals against the Hurricanes (30-12), the team earned the right to host this year's finale thanks to entering playoffs as the table-toppers from the regular season.

It's the first time the Crusaders have finished the regular season on top of the standings in a decade; 2008 was also the last time the Crusaders hosted a final, beating the Waratahs 20-12 in Christchurch.

Only three players remain in the squad that played that match - Kieran Read, Wyatt Crockett and Ben Franks.

Todd admitted hosting a final has been a long time coming.

"It's been a hell of a long time," he said.

"As a team, we're rapt to be able to play at home in front of our family."

The Crusaders play the Lions at 7:30pm on Saturday at AMI Stadium.

The Wallabies' first clash with the All Blacks in Perth has been confirmed for Saturday, August 10 next year.

Perth's new 60,000 seat Optus Stadium secured the hosting rights for the 2019 game two years ago and the date has now been confirmed.

It will be the first time the two sides have locked horns in the Western Australia capital and a sellout crowd is expected for the Trans Tasman showdown.

It will be the Wallabies' only Bledisloe Cup match in Australia that year because of the Rugby World Cup.

The Wallabies' ended their seven-match losing streak to the All Blacks with a 23-18 win at Suncorp Stadium in October last year.

However, Australia haven't held the Bledisloe Cup since 2002.

The Wallabies will host the All Blacks on August 18 in a Bledisloe Cup/Rugby Championship clash at Stadium Australia.

Are you watching, Steve Hansen? George Bridge fires All Blacks statement as Crusaders march towards Super Rugby crown

Campbell Burnes
1 News Now Rugby Columnist
While Richie Mo'unga was peerless as player of the match in Saturday's Super Rugby semifinal, it was another Crusaders back who caught my eye.

This man was one of just three non-All Blacks in the Crusaders' starting XV. All of them are playing like they have worn, or will wear, the black jersey.

Jordan Taufua, until he busted his wing, was looking strong in the opening exchanges. He has already won selection for the All Blacks, but cannot yet call himself an All Black. Bryn Hall is in the form of his life and is keeping a 2017 (non-Test) All Black, Mitch Drummond, on the pine.

Then there is George Bridge on the left wing. If Mo'unga was the best on park, then the resourceful No 11 was a close second.

You do not need to pore over the stats to know Bridge has a low error rate and a high work rate, not to mention an ability to grass his man, win the aerial battle, pop up where he is needed and finish any dangerous attacking movement with potency.

Bridge starred in the 2014 Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19 tournament for Canterbury. Last season he operated at fullback for Canterbury on the way to another Premiership crown.

But he also played every one of the Crusaders' 19 games in 2017, his debut year at Super Rugby level. With eight tries, he did not disappoint.

So much for the second-year syndrome. Bridge has taken his game to a new level in 2018, his try on Saturday night drawing him level with a clutch of players on the Super Rugby record season mark of 15, only to be overtaken late in the action by Ben Lam.

That latter score went strangely unremarked by many commentators, but what has not gone unremarked is Bridge's value to the Crusaders.

On Saturday night, he drove his shoulder into the midriff of Wes Goosen. It was not a surprise, as we know he is a sure and accurate defender and, at 96kg, is not built like the wing of current vogue. He also leaped high to beat Nehe Milner-Skudder to the punch in the air.

Bridge had the height, but he had the skill and courage too. His only error came with three minutes to play when he grassed a simple pass.

That was a shock.

Bridge will be up against some swift Lions this weekend in the decider, but despite the brilliance of Aphiwe Dyantyi, Ruan Combrinck and Courtnall Skosan, he should have their measure.

After that, he should ensure his passport is up to date. Canterbury may not see much of him in the Mitre 10 Cup, as he has earned a promotion to the All Blacks, at the expense of Milner-Skudder, who is trying hard but with little going his way.

Where once his dancing feet would open up defences, especially in 2014-15, now his long battles with injury seem to have zapped his spark.

In Bridge, there is a man who is multi-skilled and in prime form.

It is his time.

