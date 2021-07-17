Taukei'aho gets dream ABs debut with tries and trophy on home turf

Samisoni Taukei'aho couldn't have written his introduction to international rugby much better, with the hooker scoring two tries at his home venue of FMG Waikato stadium during his All Blacks debut tonight.

Taukei'aho was a late call-up for the All Blacks this week after Dane Coles was scratched with a calf issue, giving the 23-year-old the chance to don the No.16 jersey against Fiji tonight.

It came after Taukei'aho was called into the squad last week for Asafo Aumua who reported concussion symptoms after playing against Tonga a few weeks ago.

The Chiefs hooker came on for Codie Taylor midway through the second half, becoming All Black No. 1198 in the process, and didn't take long to make the most of it.

Like Coles did the week prior, Taukei'aho earned himself a try after gathering the ball at the back of maul from a lineout metres from Fiji's line.

Samisoni Taukei'aho scores on debut. Source: Photosport

From there, all he had to do was be patient and put the ball down when the try line came into view.

His second try took a bit more effort though with a set piece leading him to getting the ball from Ardie Savea and needing to finish in the corner.

To add the cherry on top, the rookie was handed the trophy won by the All Blacks to look after in the after-match celebrations.