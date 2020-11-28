TODAY |

Tasman win back-to-back Mitre 10 Cup titles after hanging on to down Auckland in thriller

The Tasman Mako have pulled off back-to-back Mitre 10 Cup Premiership titles after their thrilling win over Auckland at Eden Park today.

The Tasman captain’s clutch play secured the win for the Mako, locking in back-to-back Mitre 10 Cup Premiership titles. Source: SKY

Coming down to the wire, with a David Havili turnover in the last minute of the game sealing a 12-13 victory for the Mako as Auckland attempted a last-ditch attack into the Tasman half.

Just moments before Havili's heroics, Auckland came agonisingly close to snatching the lead, however a missed drop-goal attempt from Simon Hickey left the home side trailing by one point.

It was the boot of captain Havili which secured Tasman their slim lead, after the skipper slotted a penalty in the 70th minute.

All of Auckland's points came by way of penalties. Tasman's Quentin Strange scored the only try of the match just before halftime to give the Mako a 10-9 lead. 

In the championhip final last night, Ranfurly Shield holders Hawke's Bay triumphed 36-24 over Northland at McLean Park.

